ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Marry Your Best Friend': Deepika Padukone’s Heartfelt Post for Ranveer Singh

'Marry Your Best Friend': Deepika Padukone’s Heartfelt Post for Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in November 2018.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
'Marry Your Best Friend': Deepika Padukone’s Heartfelt Post for Ranveer Singh
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram on Friendship's Day to wish her husband-actor Ranveer Singh with the most heartfelt post. The Om Shanti Om star shared a long note on the social media platform that started with the phrase, "Marry your best friend".

ADVERTISEMENT

Quoting N'tima, the Deepika tagged Ranveer in her post. The note read, "Marry your best friend. I do not say that lightly. Really, truly find the strongest, happiest friendship in the person you fall in love with. Someone who speaks highly of you. Someone you can laugh with. The kind of laughs that make your belly ache, and your nose snort. The embarrassing, earnest, healing kind of laughs. Wit is important. Life is too short not to love someone who lets you be a fool with them.

"Make sure they are somebody who lets you cry, too. Despair will come. Find someone that you want to be there with you through those times. Most importantly, marry the one that makes passion, love, and madness combine and course through you. A love that will never dilute - even when the waters get deep, and dark."

Have a look at the post here:

Ranveer was quick to react to his wife's post with a couple of emojis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in November 2018. The couple have appeared together on-screen in several hit films such as Bajirao Mastani, Ramleela, 83, and Padmaavat, among others.

Also Read

Project K Titled 'Kalki 2898 AD': Deepika & Prabhas Caught In a Dark World

Project K Titled 'Kalki 2898 AD': Deepika & Prabhas Caught In a Dark World

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×