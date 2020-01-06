Mama-Maaplai: How Rajini and Dhanush Ride the Pop Culture Wave

Rajinikanth's first hit song was Raman Aandalum, from Mullum Malarum (1978). The song was reprised yet again in 2019's Petta, and it's still in vogue. In comparison, Anna University, which was established a few months after the song came out, is now part of Tamil Nadu's history, and even the building is considered old.

Dhanush was down with high fever in 2003. Nevertheless he landed at the shooting spot in the middle of a desert, and danced to Manmatha Raasa, an item number that is still the gold standard, as far as hardcore dance parties are concerned.

While actors are typically satisfied with one huge pop culture moment in their careers, this father-in-law, son-in-law (mama - maaplai in Tamil) duo have redefined or at least been at the forefront of a Tamil pop wave multiple times. Here are a few examples. Buckle up!

With Rajinikanth's Darbar (9 January) and Dhanush's Pattas (16 January) set to release, here's a look back with a twist.