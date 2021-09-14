ADVERTISEMENT
View Fullscreen
1/29
Rihanna in Balenciaga by Demna Gvasalia and A$AP Rocky in ERL spring 2022 by Eli Russell Linnetz.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Pics: From Jennifer Lopez to AOC, the Best Looks from the Met Gala 2021
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Cara Delevingne arrived at the Met Gala 2021 in pieces with a message.
The highly anticipated Met Gala has returned after a year off because of the pandemic. The star-studded red carpet unfurled to host some of fashion’s top names from Balenciaga to Givenchy. Guests like Rihanna, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Megan Fox, Lil Nas X, and Kendall Jenner walked the red carpet for the Gala, this year held in September.
This year, the Met Gala celebrates the Costume Institute’s exhibition, ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’ curated by Andrew Bolton.
Here are some of the best looks from this year’s event.
ADVERTISEMENT
Published:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT