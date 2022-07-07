Dakshineswar Kali Temple ‘Strongly Condemns’ Leena Manimekalai’s ‘Kaali’ Poster
Leena Manimekalai's 'Kaali' poster has sparked outrage online for 'hurting religious sentiments'.
Amid the controversy surrounding the poster of filmmaker Kaali, the Dakshineswar Kali Temple has condemned the incident, tweeting, “But what is shown in the much-discussed poster is never acceptable.”
The temple’s handle tweeted, “As we said before, we still say that there are many places where worship is done with wine, that is the rule there. But what is shown in the much-discussed poster is never acceptable. The Dakshineshwar Kali Temple strongly condemned the incident. We made our position clear.”
Leena Manimekalai’s poster features a woman dressed as Goddess Kaali smoking and it led to outrage on social media and accusations of hurting religious sentiments. Two separate FIRs have also been filed against the director in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
After the Indian High Commission in Ottawa had ‘urged’ that all provocative material related to Kaali be withdrawn, the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto had
The statement said that the museum deeply regretted that Kaali had "inadvertently caused offence to members of the Hindu and other faith communities."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.