‘Dabangg 3’ Producer Nikhil Dwivedi Takes KRK to Court

Actor- producer Nikhil Dwivedi took Kamaal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, to court over defamatory tweets making ‘baseless allegations’ against him and his company. The court granted Nikhil an injunction against KRK from posting anything about Nikhil, directly on indirectly. KRK initially made defamatory posts about the Dabangg 3 producer last September but the latter ignored them.

Nikhil’s lawyer Kartikeya Desai said in a statement, “Our client Nikhil Dwivedi filed a lawsuit against Kamaal R Khan for the slanderous tweets and YouTube videos wherein he made slanderous comments. The series of tweets and other posts were reproduced in the suit.”