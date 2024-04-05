ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Crew Box Office Day 7: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Films Mints ₹76.15 Cr Worldwide

The heist-drama film 'Crew', starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon, has grossed ₹76.15 crore worldwide.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

The heist-drama film, Crew, features an all-female leading cast, including Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon. In the past week alone, this thriller-comedy has raked in ₹76.15 crore globally, according to Sacnilk.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The film grossed ₹48.15 crore in India and an additional ₹28 crore overseas, bringing its total collection to ₹76.15 crore within 7 days. The net collection in the domestic market alone amounts to ₹43.76 crore, as per the same report.

The makers also posted about the success of the film in theatres. Rhea Kapoor wrote, "Our C R E W is killing it! A big Thank you to the audiences for all the love!! Times are changing for good..Proud to be a part of this change!"

The film was released on 29 March.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Tabu   Kriti Sanon 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×