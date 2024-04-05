Crew Box Office Day 7: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Films Mints ₹76.15 Cr Worldwide

The film grossed ₹48.15 crore in India and an additional ₹28 crore overseas, bringing its total collection to ₹76.15 crore within 7 days. The net collection in the domestic market alone amounts to ₹43.76 crore, as per the same report.

The makers also posted about the success of the film in theatres. Rhea Kapoor wrote, "Our C R E W is killing it! A big Thank you to the audiences for all the love!! Times are changing for good..Proud to be a part of this change!"