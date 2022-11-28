'Crash Landing On You' Stars Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin Welcome Baby Boy
The popular K-drama couple tied the knot in March this year.
South Korean actors Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin became parents to their first child on Sunday. The Crash Landing On You stars gave birth to a baby boy. Their agency disclosed the news in a statement.
Ms Son's agency MSteam Entertainment shared the news. "Son Ye Jin gave birth today to a baby boy. Both the mother and child are healthy," the agency said.
The popular K-drama couple tied the knot in March this year. the pair had confirmed their relationship earlier this year in January. Moreover, in June, they took to social media to announce that they are expecting their first child.
They first met while working together on the sets of The Negotiation. However the achieved global success after the starred in Netflix's Crash Landing On You. The actors are both 40.
