'Crash Landing On You' Stars Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin Welcome Baby Boy

Ms Son's agency MSteam Entertainment shared the news. "Son Ye Jin gave birth today to a baby boy. Both the mother and child are healthy," the agency said.

The popular K-drama couple tied the knot in March this year. the pair had confirmed their relationship earlier this year in January. Moreover, in June, they took to social media to announce that they are expecting their first child.

They first met while working together on the sets of The Negotiation. However the achieved global success after the starred in Netflix's Crash Landing On You. The actors are both 40.