'Crash Landing on You' Stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin Announce Wedding

Without mentioning Hyun Bin by name, she added, “Boy meets girl, recognizes each other in the crowd, promises to build a future together… I couldn’t imagine! It happened so naturally… But, isn’t that destiny? Just being with him, I feel warm and protected.”

“Please help us celebrate the beginning of our future. And to my dearest fans, I have received unconditional love and for a long time now, I thought, there’s no way to repay it. Please know that I’m infinitely grateful and I also wish you all happiness!” the caption concluded.

Hyun Bin’s agency VAST shared a picture of him holding Son Ye-Jin’s hand with an adorable note.

It reads, as translated, “Hello. I’m Hyun Bin. How are you all doing? I am writing this because I want to inform my fans, who gave me a lot of love, about the most important decision of my life. Some of you might have guessed? Yes. I have made an important decision to get married and step into the second act of my life.”