On Tuesday, 19 May, Farhan Akhtar took to social media to announce that his consignment of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits have been sent to Mumbai's Cama Hospital. He also urged citizens to come forward and donate for frontline workers who are fighting to flatten the COVID-19 curve."Happy to share that our consignment of PPE kits leaves for the Cama Hospital, Mumbai. Lots of love & gratitude to all who contributed. This will help keeping our medics at the frontline safe! Jai Hind. You too can support the effort by donating at tring.co.in/FarhanAkhtar", Farhan tweeted.Arjun Rampal Donates PPE Kits to BMC Healthcare WorkersEarlier last week, Farhan had announced that he is donating 1000 PPE kits and urged people to contribute to increase the number of the safety kits.Among other actors, Shah Rukh Khan had also provided 25,000 PPE kits to frontline healthcare workers in Maharashtra, fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The actor contributed the same through his NGO, Meer Foundation.Thanking his contribution, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare of Maharashtra, Rajesh Tope had tweeted, "Many thanks Mr Shah Rukh Khan for your kind contribution of 25,000 PPE kits. This will go a long way in supporting our fight against COVID19 & protecting our frontline medical care team @iamsrk @MeerFoundation @CMOMaharashtra."Akshay Donates Wrist Bands to Mumbai Police to Aid Detect COVID-19