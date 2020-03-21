Country Music Icon Kenny Rogers Passes Away at 81

Rogers had announced a farewell tour in 2015 and was able to keep it going through December 2017. In April 2018, shortly before he was to spend a few months finishing the tour after a break, he called off the remaining dates (including an appearance at the Stagecoach Festival in California), because of “health challenges.”

“I didn’t want to take forever to retire,” Rogers had said in a statement in April 2018. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed this opportunity to say farewell to the fans over the course of the past two years on ‘The Gambler’s Last Deal’ tour. I could never properly thank them for the encouragement and support they’ve given me throughout my career and the happiness I’ve experienced as a result of that.”

Kenny Rogers is best celebrated for tracks such as ‘The Gambler’, ‘Lady’, ‘Islands In The Stream’, ‘Lucille She Believes In Me’ and ‘Through the Years’.