Could Sense Alia's Excitement & Nervousness: Dolly Jain on Draping The Bride
Dolly Jain speaks about draping a Sabyasachi organza for Alia Bhatt on her wedding day.
The much anticipated Bollywood wedding, that of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's, took place on 14 April. As we marvel at the dreamy wedding photos, we can't help gush about Alia's ivory and gold saree, that she wore for her wedding. The actor paired the saree with heavy jewellery and a tissue veil. Her entire look was designed by Sabyasachi.
Alia's saree was draped by drape artist from Kolkata, Dolly Jain. Speaking to The Quint Dolly said, "Alia was wearing a beautiful Sabyasachi organza saree. We rarely see brides wearing ivory sarees on their wedding day, but Alia rocked the outfit. Most people shy away from wearing the organza fabric because they think that it makes them look bulky. However, I have been wearing the organza for 25 years, and I want to break this myth surrounding the fabric".
Dolly added that Alia's saree was feather-light, so it was super easy to drape. "Sabyasachi's organza was so easy to drape. It must have taken me less than five minutes to fix the saree. There was self-embroidery all over the saree, and it had a light border. Alia paired it with a tissue veil. Even the jewellery she wore was by Sabya".
The wedding came as a surprise for Alia and Ranbir fans. Everyone ensured that the preparations were kept a secret.
When asked about the confidentiality contract Dolly said,
I don't see the fabric before. I have draped Alia before, so I know the kind of drape that she would prefer. Sabya had decided the look. The fine-tuning happens last moment.
"We have to sign a confidentiality contract. We cannot give out any details of the wedding. I couldn't even post that I had travelled to Bombay for the occasion. We were not allowed to speak anything about the wedding before the D-day. Not just celebrities, nowadays NDAs are signed for all high-profile weddings. Apart from the NDAs, there are limited pictures that we can post too. It's because the families not just want privacy but they don't want the elaborate jewellery to come into focus too".
Dolly even spoke about the environment that day. "It was just Alia and us when she began draping. I have dressed Alia before, so I know the kind of drape she would prefer. There was a soft music playing in the background and there was so much of positivity around. Alia has played the bride so many times, be it in films or ads. But this time it was real. We could sense her nervousness and excitement", the drape artist said.
Not just Alia, Dolly draped Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor too.
"Neetu Kapoor was such a delight. She welcomed us so warmly", Dolly said.
