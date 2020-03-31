COVID-19: Priyanka-Nick Donate To a Total of 10 Charities
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have together donated to 10 charities, that are working towards helping people survive the coronavirus pandemic by dispensing food and medical care, and other essential services.
Nick and Priyanka have supported a wide range of causes by giving donations to organisations that cater to different needs. The couple has given to United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, (UNICEF), Goonj, SAG-AFTRA, Aseema, Feeding America, No Kid Hungry, Give India, Doctors Without Borders, PM-CARES Fund and to the International Association for Human Values.
Priyanka took to social media to share details about the functions of each of the charities.
On her Instagram account, Priyanka has posted a series of posts to outline the cause the organisation caters to. She has also mentioned links to their Instagram pages in her stories.
A uniform caption is carried through each of three posts. It reads: “The world needs our help more than ever. These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry (including children out of school), supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry. @nickjonas”
The actor-producer appealed to people to donate to any of the organisations as per their capacity.
“Nick and I have already donated to these charities: @unicef, @feedingamerica, @goonj, @doctorswithoutborders, @nokidhungry, @give_india, and @sagaftra, #IAHV, @friends_of_aseema, and #PMCares Fund. Thank you for everything you are doing. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories...no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this.”Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka is also a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador and has spearheaded the cause of spreading awareness about details of the viral infection with the United Nations. Recently, she conducted a live-chat with members of the World Heath Organisation, in which they clarified common myths about Coronavirus.
