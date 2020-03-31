COVID-19: Priyanka-Nick Donate To a Total of 10 Charities

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have together donated to 10 charities, that are working towards helping people survive the coronavirus pandemic by dispensing food and medical care, and other essential services.

Nick and Priyanka have supported a wide range of causes by giving donations to organisations that cater to different needs. The couple has given to United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, (UNICEF), Goonj, SAG-AFTRA, Aseema, Feeding America, No Kid Hungry, Give India, Doctors Without Borders, PM-CARES Fund and to the International Association for Human Values.

Priyanka took to social media to share details about the functions of each of the charities.