Copyright Infringement: Delhi HC Rejects Plea Against Deepika Padukone's 82e

LOTUS had reportedly sent a notice to 82e to cease using the name 'Lotus Splash,' following which it filed a suit seeking a permanent injunction against its use. Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal, representing LOTUS, reportedly stated that the discussions that were held in 2021 for defendant 2 to be an agent of the plaintiff did not materialise.

Sibal further claimed that 82e had initially made a misstatement by claiming that they hadn't filed any trademark application for their products 'Patchouli Glow,' 'Turmeric Shield' and 'Licorice Beam'. When it was brought to the court, they termed it "lawyer's error." The NDTV report stated that 82e had argued that they had not sought registration for the mark "Lotus Splash" and were using "lotus" in "Lotus Splash" as a description. Sibal argued that the defendants presenting the use of "Lotus Splash" as descriptive did not align with the actual trademark applications they filed.