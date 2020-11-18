Cops Summon Kangana, Rangoli on 23-24 November for Alleged Tweets

The order came after one Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh approached the court claiming that the Amboli police station did not take any action on a complaint filed by him against the sisters.

In the complaint Deshmukh alleged that Rangoli Chandel had posted objectionable comments against members of Tablighi Jamaat on her social media account on 15 April. Following this, her Twitter account was suspended.

Deshmukh had also alleged that Kangana Ranaut supported her sister. He claimed in his complaint that the actor had posted a short video on 18 April on social media platforms, calling Jamaatis terrorists. “Thus, both the accused posted hateful and derogatory statements against [the] Muslim community,” the complaint said.