Sedition Case: Kangana Seeks Time to Appear Before Mumbai Police

"I have responded to the summons and sought time after 15 November. The police have also received my reply to their summons on behalf of my clients. The process of law is being followed to ensure no prejudice is caused to anyone," Siddiquee told the publication.

The Bandra Police are yet to reply to Siddiquee's request.

The summons were issued by the Bandra Police on 20 October. The FIR, according to a report by NDTV, was registered against Kangana and Rangoli on an order passed by the Bombay High Court in response to a plea by a casting director.



The casting director, in the plea, had alleged that the actor was not only defaming Bollywood, but also “creating a communal divide” through her tweets. The court had, thereby, reportedly said that a thorough expert probe was necessary in the case.

(With inputs from India Today)