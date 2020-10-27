Sedition Case: Kangana Seeks Time to Appear Before Mumbai Police
An petition was filed against Kangana and Rangoli for trying to 'create a communal divide'.
Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel were summoned by the Mumbai Police on 26-27 October to record their statements in connection with a sedition case filed against them.
However, Kangana's lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee has sent a reply to the police saying that the actor and her sister will not be able to attend the proceedings, as per a report by India Today. He stated that the sisters are in Himachal Pradesh and are busy with the wedding preparations of their younger brother.
"I have responded to the summons and sought time after 15 November. The police have also received my reply to their summons on behalf of my clients. The process of law is being followed to ensure no prejudice is caused to anyone," Siddiquee told the publication.
The Bandra Police are yet to reply to Siddiquee's request.
The summons were issued by the Bandra Police on 20 October. The FIR, according to a report by NDTV, was registered against Kangana and Rangoli on an order passed by the Bombay High Court in response to a plea by a casting director.
The casting director, in the plea, had alleged that the actor was not only defaming Bollywood, but also “creating a communal divide” through her tweets. The court had, thereby, reportedly said that a thorough expert probe was necessary in the case.
(With inputs from India Today)
