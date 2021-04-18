Comic Prashasti Recounts Horror At Hospital After Mom Tests COVID+

“Mother tested positive last weekend and started worrying about her life insurance nominations. I took a flight to Lucknow the next morning. On my way home the Uber driver tells me he has been getting too many requests to take dead bodies in the car. ‘Laash Ke Vaaste wali gaadi ka bahut shortage hai, madam’. Everyone is sick, too many are dying,” read her note.

Prashasti Singh added that a doctor told them to 'pull all strings' in order to get a bed at the hospital. "Pulled all strings. Found space in one hospital. Reached and realized can’t leave her there alone. Hospital is severely under-equipped to handle so many patients. No one can survive this system without a member of their family volunteering to embrace Covid with them".

Despite getting a hospital bed, the comedian had to run around for a day in search of an oxygen cylinder. “A boy finally walked up to me and said, ‘Didi phone milaane se kya hoga.. ward boys ko sabko 100-50 rupiya pakdaiye aur cylinder aae to betaal jaise uspe latak jaiye’. Great advice. Next 18 hours fairly smooth. Made friends with the offloading guy, the trolley guy, the pipe fixing guy. Some accepted small money, many refused. They are good people, just stretched way beyond capacity.”