ADVERTISEMENT

Comedian Raju Srivastava's Health Has Worsened, Says His Advisor

Raju Srivastava's brain is not working according to his advisor.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Comedian Raju Srivastava's Health Has Worsened, Says His Advisor
i

Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava is currently admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital for his treatment, and reportedly his condition has worsened. The 58-year-old comedian suffered a severe heart attack on 10 August. He was reportedly doing better according to his manager but on Thursday, his advisor said his condition has worsened.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Raju’s advisor Ajit Saxena said, “Today morning, doctors have informed that Raju’s brain is not working, almost in dead condition. Heart is also facing problems. We are all worried and everyone is praying. Even his family is unable to understand what’s happening.”

Several prominent celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have prayed for the comic's well-being and offered their support to his family.

Srivastava has appeared in a number of television programmes and films, including Bombay to Goa and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. He also appeared in the third season of Bigg Boss and The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

Also Read

Comedian Raju Srivastava's Health is Slowly Getting Better, Says His Manager

Comedian Raju Srivastava's Health is Slowly Getting Better, Says His Manager

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Raju Srivastava 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×