Comedian Raju Srivastava Called Out for Hypocrisy Over 'Tandav'
Raju Srivastava's latest video shows him slamming Tandav makers for 'hurting' Hindus.
People have taken to Twitter to call out Raju Srivastava for his video slamming the makers of Tandav for "hurting Hindu sentiments". Raju Srivastav is currently the Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council.
A number of social media users posted clips of Raju Srivastava's earlier shows, wherein he is seen parodying Ramayana and Lord Brahma.
Poet and lyricist Hussain Haidry tweeted Raju Srivastava's latest video by saying, "Chief of Uttar Pradesh Film Vikas Parishad. Giving a short and peaceful masterclass on "Indian" cinema".
Srivastava can be heard saying, "I have been saying this for a long time that Hindu feelings and sentiments are being mocked at. This is a conspiracy to defame the religion. Filmmakers and web show creators who are helming projects like Tandav should be ashamed of themselves. How dare you make fun of Hindu deities? I dare you to make shows critiquing other religions. You won't be able to do because you will be killed. Saif Ali Khan has been supporting this again and again because it's given that Hindus are kind enough to forgive. But it's time for stringent action. Merely removing a scene isn't enough, perpetrators should be punished".
To which filmmaker Vinod Kapri posted an old video wherein Raju Srivastava is seen spoofing Brahma. Raju tells 'Brahma' that a number of shows are being made on him so it's time for him to get to know the mortals. Srivastava also promises Lord Brahma that he will make him meet Madhuri Dixit.
In another video shared by Kapri, Raju Srivastava is seen advising Brahma to bring out a music album. He also tells Brahma to join hands with humans and run the country together. Srivastava adds that many foreign companies are collaborating with Indian partners to strengthen their position in India, and Brahma should also think of such collaborations.
Responding to Vinod Kapri, another social media user shared a clip where Srivastava spoofing how Ramayana would play out if there were news channels during the time.
Here's what other Twitter users have to say about Raju Srivastava.
