Comedian Kenny Sebastian & Tracy Alison Tie The Knot in Goa

Stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian tied the knot with partner Tracy Alison in a private ceremony in Goa. Kenny's friends and family took to social media to share photos.

Tracy Alison, whose Instagram bio states that she is a dentist, stunned in a white gown, while Kenny matched her in a white suit.

Sharing a video of the couple walking out of the church after their wedding, actor Kumar Varun wrote, “Ken and Trace”. Kumar also posted a photo of the entire gang.