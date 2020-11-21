NCB Summons Comedian Bharti Singh and Her Husband

Earlier this month actor Arjun Rampal's home was searched and both he and his girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades, were summoned for questioning.

Demetriades was questioned over a period of two days while Arjun Rampal was questioned for six hours last week. As he was leaving the agency's office in south Mumbai, he clarified that the substances found by the NCB at his residence were part of a prescription.

"I am fully cooperating with the investigation. I have nothing to do with drugs. The medicine found at my residence was prescribed. The prescription has been found and handed over," he said.