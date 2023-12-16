Join Us On:
CID Actor Vaishnavi Dhanraj Accuses Family of Assault, Case Filed

Police have filed a case against Vaishnavi's mother and brother.

Television actor Vaishnavi Dhanraj has accused her family of abusing and assaulting her, as per a report by PTI. Vaishnavi has acted in the TV show CID.

She lodged a complaint with Kashimira police station in Thane district. The police have reportedly registered a non-cognisable case against her mother and brother, an official said. In a non-cognisable case, police cannot initiate an investigation or arrest someone unless there is a court order.

On Friday, 15 December, a video of hers emerged on social media platforms. In the clip, she showed her bruises. She said, "Hi. This is Vaishnavi Dhanraj. I'm talking through Himanshu Shukla. I really need help right now. I'm in Kashimira police station. I have been abused by my family. I've been hit really badly (showed her bruises). Please I need everybody's help right from media, and news channels to everybody in the industry. Please come and help me."

Vaishnavi started her acting career in 2008 with a cameo in Kausautii Zindagi Kayy. She was also a part of Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. In 2015, she gained popularity by playing Maya Mithlesh Thakur in Begusarai.

Topics:  CID 

