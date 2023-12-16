CID Actor Vaishnavi Dhanraj Accuses Family of Assault, Case Filed

Television actor Vaishnavi Dhanraj has accused her family of abusing and assaulting her, as per a report by PTI. Vaishnavi has acted in the TV show CID.

She lodged a complaint with Kashimira police station in Thane district. The police have reportedly registered a non-cognisable case against her mother and brother, an official said. In a non-cognisable case, police cannot initiate an investigation or arrest someone unless there is a court order.