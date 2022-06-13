ADVERTISEMENT

CID Actor Hrishikesh Pandey Robbed of Cash And Personal Belongings In Mumbai

The incident took place in an air-conditioned bus.

Actor Hrishikesh Pandey, who had portrayed the role of Inspector Sachin on the hit show CID, was recently robbed of cash, personal documents and other belongings. The actor was in an air-conditioned bus with his family and was robbed of all his belongings during the bus ride.

Hrishikesh spoke to Times of India about the incident, “It was an AC bus and we boarded the bus around 6.30 pm. Soon after I got down, I checked my sling bag and found that my cash, credit cards, aadhar card, pancard and car books were missing. I reported the incident at Colaba Police Station as well as Malad Police station.”

He further went on to add, "Since I have played a CID Inspector, it became a joke how in the show people come to us with cases and we solve them. Even in real life people used to come to me with issues and I used to help solving them. And now I have been robbed! I am hoping that the police department will crack this case."

Hrishikesh was part of the hit show, CID. The show was set in Mumbai and was a police procedural television series that had gained a massive fan following airing over 1500 episodes. The story followed ACP Pradyuman and Inspector Abhijeet as they solved crimes together.

