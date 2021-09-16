Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav Unite for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan teaser features Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Gourav Adarsh hanging out together and features scenes where all of them can be seen lying next to each other glued to their phones or watching a movie together on a projector. The song ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ plays in the background. The song is sung by Jasleen Royal and Prateek Kuhad, and earlier featured in the film Baar Baar Dekho.

Director Arjun Varain shared on Instagram, “Feels incredibly surreal to announce my first film as a director! I cannot be more excited to take on the roller coaster that lies ahead. Blessed to have producers that care and support me like only they can! Cannot wait to get the party started with @siddhantchaturvedi @ananyapanday @gouravadarsh .Filming starts Feb 2022!”

The movie, written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain, Reema Kagti, is scheduled to release in theatres in 2023.