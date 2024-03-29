Christopher Nolan & Wife Emma Thomas to Get British Knighthood & Damehood

Their esteemed recognition follows the success of their biographical film centred on J. Robert Oppenheimer, hailed as the 'father of the atomic bomb', which dominated the awards season, notably securing seven Oscars, including Best Film and Best Director, at this year's Academy Awards.

Nolan, aged 53, has previously garnered acclaim with nominations for his works such as Memento, Inception, and Dunkirk.

The news of their honours comes as a pleasant surprise, as these prestigious titles are typically bestowed twice a year – once to commemorate the new year and then on the birthday of King Charles III, the conferrer of such honours. Such recognitions are often reserved for exceptional achievements, particularly in the realms of sports and the arts.