Christmas 2021: Alia Bhatt Celebrates With Her Family, Rabir, Neetu Kapoor

Shaheen Bhatt & Neetu Kapoor shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Alia Bhatt celebrated Christmas with her family, Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor.</p></div>
For Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Christmas Eve was all about spending time with their families. Alia hosted a get-together at her place on Friday, 24 December. Ranbir came along with his mom Neetu Kapoor. They were clicked outside Alia's house. Neetu and Alia's sister Shaheen shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram. Family friend Ayan Mukerji also joined them.

Take a look at the photos:

Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor clicked outside Alia Bhatt's house on Christmas Eve.

Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor clicked outside Alia Bhatt's house on Christmas Eve.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir and Alia are all set to star in Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji.

