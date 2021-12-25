Christmas 2021: Alia Bhatt Celebrates With Her Family, Rabir, Neetu Kapoor
Shaheen Bhatt & Neetu Kapoor shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram.
For Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Christmas Eve was all about spending time with their families. Alia hosted a get-together at her place on Friday, 24 December. Ranbir came along with his mom Neetu Kapoor. They were clicked outside Alia's house. Neetu and Alia's sister Shaheen shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram. Family friend Ayan Mukerji also joined them.
Take a look at the photos:
Ranbir and Alia are all set to star in Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.