Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan has been admitted to the Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai after she complained of difficulty in breathing.According to a report in The Indian Express, the 71-year-old National Award winning choreographer has tested negative for coronavirus. “She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra East for breathing issues. She is doing well now and will be discharged in a day or two. She doesn’t have COVID-19 symptoms. Her report has come out negative,” a relative told the publication.