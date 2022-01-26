Chiranjeevi Tests COVID Positive, Says He Has Mild Symptoms

In November last year, Chiranjeevi had informed, on social media, that he tested positive for COVID due to a faulty PCR kit. He had tweeted, "A group of doctors did three different tests and concluded that I am Covid negative & that the earlier result was due to a faulty RT PCR kit. My heartfelt thanks for the concern, love shown by all of you during this time. Humbled!”

Many actors including Swara Bhasker, Mammootty, Trisha Krishnan, Sonu Nigam, and Sumona Chakravarti earlier tested positive for the virus.