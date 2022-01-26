Chiranjeevi Tests COVID Positive, Says He Has Mild Symptoms
Allu Arjun and Jr NTR wished for Chiranjeevi's speedy recovery.
Actor Chiranjeevi has tested positive for COVID-19. He shared his diagnosis on Twitter and wrote, “Dear All, despite all precautions, I have tested COVID-19 positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home. I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too. Can't wait to see you all back soon.”
Jr NTR commented, “Wishing you a speedy recovery sir! Hope you feel better soon,” and Allu Arjun wrote, “My prayers for you to get well soon . Glad to know that the symptoms are very mild . Wishing you a speedy recovery.” Several fans also wished for his speedy recovery.
In November last year, Chiranjeevi had informed, on social media, that he tested positive for COVID due to a faulty PCR kit. He had tweeted, "A group of doctors did three different tests and concluded that I am Covid negative & that the earlier result was due to a faulty RT PCR kit. My heartfelt thanks for the concern, love shown by all of you during this time. Humbled!”
Many actors including Swara Bhasker, Mammootty, Trisha Krishnan, Sonu Nigam, and Sumona Chakravarti earlier tested positive for the virus.
