'Chhello Show' Child Actor Rahul Koli Dies of Cancer

He was one of the six child actors who are part of the film.

Rahul Koli, the child actor who was part of Chhello Show or Last Film Show died of cancer at 10. He was one of the six child actors who are part of India’s official entry for the best international feature film category at the Oscars, according to a report by Times of India.

The actor's father said that he was extremely sick before he passed away. The actor's father, Ramu Koli, spoke to Times of India about the tragic news, “On Sunday, October 2, he had his breakfast and then after repeated bouts of fever in the following hours...and just like that my child was no more. Our family is devastated. But we will watch his 'last film show' together on the release day on October 14 after we perform his final purification rituals."

Pan Nalin's Chhello Show is inspired by his childhood days spent in rural Gujarat. The film revolves aroud the story of a nine-year-old boy, who is fascinated by the magic and science of shadow and light that underlines the celluloid film projection. Moreover, the film is set at the dawn of the digital revolution.

Earlier this year, Chhello Show was premiered at the Tribeca Film festival in June. The film is now slated for its theatrical release on 14 October.

