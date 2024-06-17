Chandu Champion Box Office Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Film Crosses ₹20 Crore

The film is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. Kartik Aaryan portrays Chandu at various stages of his life, including as an Indian Army soldier, wrestler, boxer, 1965 war veteran, and swimmer. The film highlights a journey of determination, resilience, and triumph.

Chandu Champion is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film also stars Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.