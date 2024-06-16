'Chandu Champion' Box Office Day 2: Kartik Aaryan's Film Earns Nearly Rs 12 Cr

Filmmaker Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion starring Kartik Aaryan, hit the big screens on Friday, 14 June. Based on the life of athelete Murlikant Petkar, the film opened to a Rs 4.75 crore collection on its opening day in theatres.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 6.75 crore on Saturday, 15 July, bringing its total domestic box office collection to Rs 11.5 crore nett.
In continuation of the report, Chandu Champion witnessed an overall 21.27 percent Hindi occupancy on its second day in theatres. A press note released by the makers read, "It's indeed a good start for the film, and looking at the kind of buzz and excitement the film has generated with the strong word of mouth the film will jump in its collection over the weekend."
Chandu Champion is jointly produced by Kabir and Sajid Nadiadwala. In addition to Kartik, the film also stars Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, and Vijay Raaz among others in key roles.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)