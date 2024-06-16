'Chandu Champion' Box Office Day 2: Kartik Aaryan's Film Earns Nearly Rs 12 Cr

In continuation of the report, Chandu Champion witnessed an overall 21.27 percent Hindi occupancy on its second day in theatres. A press note released by the makers read, "It's indeed a good start for the film, and looking at the kind of buzz and excitement the film has generated with the strong word of mouth the film will jump in its collection over the weekend."

Chandu Champion is jointly produced by Kabir and Sajid Nadiadwala. In addition to Kartik, the film also stars Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, and Vijay Raaz among others in key roles.