'Chak De! India' Girls React to Indian Women's Hockey Team's Olympics Win

At the Tokyo Olympics the Indian women’s hockey team defeated Australia 1-0 in the quarterfinals on Monday to reach the semifinals for the first time. As the team scripted history, social media users began drawing comparisons between the Olympics match and the one shown in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De! India.

Now, the film's other actors, Shilpa Shukla, Sagarika Ghatge Khan, Shubhi Mehta Bajpai and Chitrashi Rawat, who essayed the roles of the hockey players from India, took to Instagram to react to the win.

Shilpa shared two photographs, one a still from the movie and the other of the players celebrating their win at the Olympics.