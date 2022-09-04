Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumous Creative Arts Emmy for 'What If...?'

The win was for the outstanding character voice-over category for his role as Star-Lord T’Challa in the “What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord?” episode.

He was nominated alongside F. Murray Abraham for Moon Knight, Julie Andrews for Bridgerton, Maya Rudolph for Big Mouth, Stanley Tucci for Central Park, Jessica Walter for Archer and Jeffrey Wright for What If…?.

Taylor Simone Ledward, Boseman’s wife accepted the award. She went on to give an emotional speech, "When I learned that Chad was nominated for this award, I started thinking about everything that was going on when he was recording — everything that was going on in the world and in our world and just being in such awe of his commitment and his dedication."

This was both his first Emmy nomination and win.