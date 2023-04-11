ADVERTISEMENT

Celina Jaitly Calls Out Twitter User Over 'Disgusting' Remarks About Her

Celina Jaitly hit back at Twitter user Umair Sandhu over his sexist claims.

Actor Celina Jaitly took to Twitter on Tuesday to call out a Twitter user, Umair Sandhu over his sexist remarks. The user is known for making controversial tweets against celebrities. She criticised his remarks and also went on to tag the Twitter Safety handle.

The Twitter user had written, "#CelinaJaitley is the only Actress in Bollywood who slept with both Father ( Feroze Khan ) & son (Fardeen Khan) many times."

Take a look at the Tweet here:

The Twitter user's remarks. 

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Celina called out the Twitter user by stating, "Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the much needed girth & length to become a man & some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are others ways to fix your problem..like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime! #celinajaitly @TwitterSafety pls take action (sic)"

She also tagged the Twitter Safety handle.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Celina Jaitly's response. 

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Netizens went on to call the Twitter user's comments "disgusting." Some even lauded Celina's efforts to call him out on his sexist comments. One user said, "Well done." While another wrote, "More power to you."

Celina was last seen in a short film titled Season's Greetings on ZEE5 in 2020. She also featured in the movie No Entry.

Topics:  Celina Jaitly 

