Journalist Arrested in Sharad Pawar Residence Attack Case, 115 Now in Custody
Hundreds of transport workers had protested outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence on 8 April.
Nearly a week after an alleged attack on senior politician Sharad Pawar's residence, a journalist was arrested from Pune in connection the case, the Maharashtra Police said on Wednesday, 13 April. A total of 115 people have been arrested in the matter so far.
The Satara Police will also seek judicial custody of advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, who is in Mumbai Police custody in connection with an alleged attack, news agency ANI reported.
What Had Happened?
Hundreds of Maharashtra State Regional Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers protested outside Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence on Friday, 8 April.
The protest, where shoes and stones were allegedly hurled at Pawar's residence, was termed as a 'conspiracy' by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
"It was a conspiracy. Soon it will be revealed who was behind it. Sharad Pawar Sahib had no connection with ST workers strike. Someone is trying to disturb the political and social atmosphere in Maharashtra," said Raut, whose party runs a tri-party coalition government with the NCP and the Congress in Maharashtra.
Pawar, after the protest outside his residence, had said NCP that MSRTC workers were being "misled."
The transport workers have been demanding the inclusion of the ST corporation under the state government. This action would entitle ST workers to avail of benefits granted to the state government employees.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.