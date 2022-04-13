Journalist Arrested in Sharad Pawar Residence Attack Case, 115 Now in Custody

Hundreds of Maharashtra State Regional Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers protested outside Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence on Friday, 8 April.

The protest, where shoes and stones were allegedly hurled at Pawar's residence, was termed as a 'conspiracy' by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

"It was a conspiracy. Soon it will be revealed who was behind it. Sharad Pawar Sahib had no connection with ST workers strike. Someone is trying to disturb the political and social atmosphere in Maharashtra," said Raut, whose party runs a tri-party coalition government with the NCP and the Congress in Maharashtra.

Pawar, after the protest outside his residence, had said NCP that MSRTC workers were being "misled."

The transport workers have been demanding the inclusion of the ST corporation under the state government. This action would entitle ST workers to avail of benefits granted to the state government employees.