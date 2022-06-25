'Can't Believe It's You': Fans React to Adnan Sami's Maldives Vacation Pics

As Adnan looked stunning in his black shades and t-shirt, several fans commented on the post appreciating his new look. Some fans wrote, "I can't believe my eyes..huge..changes," "People get older day by day. Adnan Sami gets younger day by day," "How can someone turn that hot?" While some fans called the singer an inspiration, and wrote, "Wow, chiseled jaw line and superb weight loss once again #insipiration."