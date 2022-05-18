Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Dance to 'Ghoomar' as Mame Khan Sings
India is the 'country of honour' at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.
At the inauguration of the India Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival 2022, Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, and Urvashi Rautela danced together to 'Ghoomar' as Mame Khan sang.
India has been named the 'country of honour' for 'Marche du Film' at Cannes this year and the Indian contingent is led by Anurag Thakur, the Information and Broadcasting Minister.
The delegation comprises of several celebrities including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, AR Rahman, Ricky Kej, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, and R Madhavan.
While Mame Khan made history as the first folk singer to open for India at the Cannes red carpet, Deepika Padukone is part of the prestigious Cannes jury along with Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, Joachim Trier, and Vincent Lindon (jury President).
The Indian films slated to be showcased at the 75th Cannes Festival are Nikhil Mahajan's Godavari, Achal Mishra's Dhuin, Shankar Shrikumar's Alpha Beta Gamma, R Madhavan's Rocketry- The Nambi Effect, Biswajeet Bora's Boomba Ride, and Jayaraj's Tree Full of Parrot
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.