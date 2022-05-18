Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Dance to 'Ghoomar' as Mame Khan Sings

India has been named the 'country of honour' for 'Marche du Film' at Cannes this year and the Indian contingent is led by Anurag Thakur, the Information and Broadcasting Minister.

The delegation comprises of several celebrities including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, AR Rahman, Ricky Kej, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, and R Madhavan.

While Mame Khan made history as the first folk singer to open for India at the Cannes red carpet, Deepika Padukone is part of the prestigious Cannes jury along with Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, Joachim Trier, and Vincent Lindon (jury President).

The Indian films slated to be showcased at the 75th Cannes Festival are Nikhil Mahajan's Godavari, Achal Mishra's Dhuin, Shankar Shrikumar's Alpha Beta Gamma, R Madhavan's Rocketry- The Nambi Effect, Biswajeet Bora's Boomba Ride, and Jayaraj's Tree Full of Parrot