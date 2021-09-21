BTS Bats for Vaccines; Performs ‘Permission to Dance’ at the UN General Assembly
BTS performed to 'Permission to Dance' in the General Assembly hall and played the recording after their speech.
Korean pop band BTS addressed the United Nations on Monday, 20 September. Even though they didn't perform in front of a legion of fans like they're used to, they're still tending on social media.
They were clothed in formal black suits, and used the platform to talk about achieving the 'Sustainable Development Goals' set by the UN. They urged the youth to work towards the fulfilment of these goals. Due to COVID protocol, the seven-member boy band addressed a few delegates, and performed in an empty General Assembly hall.
After the speech, they put on a pre-recorded video where they could be seen dancing to their track 'Permission To Dance' through the UN General Assembly hall and on the East river-facing lawn.
UN shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "We thought the world has stopped, but it continues to move forward. Every choice we make is the beginning of change." -- @BTS_twtcame to UNHQ to support action for the #GlobalGoals & a better world for everyone. Watch their special musical performance and get inspired.”
BTS said during their session that they were 'heartbroken' after the cancellation of their latest show owing to the pandemic. They revealed that they'd asked youngsters to express their views on being the ‘COVID lost generation’.
"There were times during the past two years when I too felt bewildered and troubled but still we hear people cry out, 'let's live on, let's make the best of this moment.' We can't stand still in taking on new challenges when we're in the ideal time of our lives."Jin (Kim Seok-jin), BTS
Suga (Min Yoon-gi) said, "Instead of the lost generation, a more appropriate name would be the ‘welcome’ generation because instead of fearing change, this generation says “welcome" and keeps pushing ahead. J-Hope (Jung Ho-seok) stressed upon the importance of vaccines, adding that they were are fully vaccinated.
The boy band was introduced by South Korean President Moon Jae-In, who called them “exceptionally outstanding group of young men who are connecting with the youth across the world.”
BTS further said that the young generation is ‘searching for answers’ to prevent climate change. Climate Action is the 13th goal in UN's list of 'Sustainable Development Goals' which also includes 'No Poverty', 'Gender Equality', and access to 'Clean Water and Sanitation'.
Earlier in 2018, BTS member RM (Kim Namjoon) had delivered a speech at the UN in collaboration with UNICEF as part of their Generation Unlimited campaign. Even in 2020, BTS had addressed the UN virtually.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.