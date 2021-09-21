BTS Bats for Vaccines; Performs ‘Permission to Dance’ at the UN General Assembly

Suga (Min Yoon-gi) said, "Instead of the lost generation, a more appropriate name would be the ‘welcome’ generation because instead of fearing change, this generation says “welcome" and keeps pushing ahead. J-Hope (Jung Ho-seok) stressed upon the importance of vaccines, adding that they were are fully vaccinated.

The boy band was introduced by South Korean President Moon Jae-In, who called them “exceptionally outstanding group of young men who are connecting with the youth across the world.”

BTS further said that the young generation is ‘searching for answers’ to prevent climate change. Climate Action is the 13th goal in UN's list of 'Sustainable Development Goals' which also includes 'No Poverty', 'Gender Equality', and access to 'Clean Water and Sanitation'.

Earlier in 2018, BTS member RM (Kim Namjoon) had delivered a speech at the UN in collaboration with UNICEF as part of their Generation Unlimited campaign. Even in 2020, BTS had addressed the UN virtually.