BTS Meets President Joe Biden At White House, Discuss Asian Hate Crime
BTS met President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday.
South Korean boy band BTS met the President of the United States, Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday. The members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook talked about hate crimes against the Asian community, diversity and inclusion at the White House.
The boy band made brief statements to reporters before the meeting, calling to stop hate crimes. Jimin said through a translator, “We were devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes, including Asian American hate crimes.”
He also went on to add, “To put a stop on this and support the cause, we’d like to take this opportunity to voice ourselves once again.” This comes after a sharp rise in hate crimes following the Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander month.
The members all wore black suits with ties for their visit as they promoted ‘Asian inclusion and representation.’ Another band member Suga added while making the statement to reporters, "It's not wrong to be different. Equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences." But the meeting with the President was closed to the press.
