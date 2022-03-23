ADVERTISEMENT

BTS Fan Account Launches New Game 'Heardle' for ARMY: Guess Your Favourite Song

Here's how to play BTS Heardle.

Rahul Goreja
Published
Music
2 min read
i

The globally loved South Korean boy band BTS is always making headlines. In the latest development for its fanbase aka BTS Army, a fan account has launched a new game titled BTS Heardle.

It is a game inspired by the word-puzzle game Wordle, where users have to guess a five-letter word within six attempts. The inspiration of the game also comes from the song-guess game Heardle.

However, in BTS themed game Heardle, fans have to guess the BTS song of the day. Unlike Wordle, fans get a total of seven attempts to guess the correct song in BTS Heardle.
Who Made BTS Heardle?

BTS Heardle was launched by a popular BTS fan account @BTSChartData. The same account also launched BTS Wordle inspired from John Wardle’s Wordle (now owned by The New York Times).

The new game, unlike BTS Wordle, comes up with hints for each guess.

How To Play BTS Heardle?

As mentioned above, you are required to guess the BTS song of the day in the given seven attempts.

When you open the BTS Heardle game, it shows you the lyrics of a BTS song, and gives you seven tries to guess the correct song. According to the game website, you can only use the lyrics as your hint for the first guess. However, after the first guess, you can also listen to the song snippets to guess the song.

If you guess an incorrect song, or skip a chance, the game will unlock more snippets for you.

If you are able to guess the correct song within the given seven attempts, then you will get a BTS Heardle score. You can share it on your social media handles and with your fellow ARMY members.

