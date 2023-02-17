ADVERTISEMENT

'Die Hard' Star Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Dementia, His Family Announces

Bruce Willis was diagnosed with Frontotemporal dementia.

Die Hard star Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with dementia, his family announced on Thursday, 16 February. The news comes less than a year after he retired from acting because of growing cognitive difficulties.

The statement by the family read as follows, "Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)."

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," the statement added.  

According to the post, there isn't any treatment for the disease: "Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead."

They also shared that they were grateful for the support they received prior to this, they added, "Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis."

Bruce is known for his works in The Last Boy Scout, Death Becomes Her, Pulp Fiction, 12 Monkeys, The Fifth Element, Armageddon and  The Sixth Sense. He was one of the most sort after action heroes of his time. His family announced his retirement from acting in March last year.

The celebrated actor was earlier diagnosed with aphasia.

Topics:  Bruce Willis 

