'Die Hard' Star Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Dementia, His Family Announces

According to the post, there isn't any treatment for the disease: "Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead."

They also shared that they were grateful for the support they received prior to this, they added, "Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis."

Bruce is known for his works in The Last Boy Scout, Death Becomes Her, Pulp Fiction, 12 Monkeys, The Fifth Element, Armageddon and The Sixth Sense. He was one of the most sort after action heroes of his time. His family announced his retirement from acting in March last year.

The celebrated actor was earlier diagnosed with aphasia.