Broadway Actor Nick Cordero Faces Leg Amputation Due to COVID-19

Broadway actor Nick Cordero had to get his right leg amputated due to complications related to coronavirus. The 41-year-old was suffering from coronavirus like symptoms and was admitted due to pneumonia. His wife Amanda Kloots took to Instagram to share an update regarding his health.

In her Instagram stories, she said that Nick had got tested himself twice but the results showed clear. However, the doctors still insisted on having the third test which came back positive.

In the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since 1 April, his right leg faced amputation due to blood clotting. Amanda, in her Instagram stories, said on 19 April, “We got some difficult news yesterday. Basically, we had issues with his right leg with clotting and getting blood down to his toes. And it just isn't happening with surgery and everything.”

“So, they had him on blood thinners for the clotting, and unfortunately the blood thinners were causing some other issues - blood pressure and some internal bleeding in his intestines - so we took him off the blood thinners, but that again was going to cause some clotting in the right leg. So the right leg will be amputated today,” she added.