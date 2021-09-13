Britney Spears Announces Engagement to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asgari met on the set of her music video ‘Slumber Party’ in 2016. Paris Hilton congratulated the couple under Britney’s post and wrote, “Congratulations, love! So happy for you! Welcome to the club!" Sam Asghari’s talent manager told People on Sunday, "The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them."

According to the Associated Press, the company Forever Diamonds NY said in a statement that the four-carat diamond ring has “lioness” engraved inside the band.

Britney Spears has been involved in a long legal battle with her father Jamie Spears regarding a conservatorship that gives him full control over her estate. During a hearing, Britney called the conservatorship ‘abusive’ and had said that it prevented her from marrying Sam Asghari and having kids.

Britney’s engagement announcement comes days after her father Jamie Spears filed a petition to end the conservatorship which began in 2008. In an interview with Forbes, Sam Asghari had said that he wants to take his career and relationship to the next step, adding that he wants to be a ‘young dad’.

Britney has two children, Sean and Jayden, with Kevin Federline, who she married in 2004. The couple got divorced in 2007.