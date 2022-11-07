Bridgerton Star Charithra Chandan Shares Beautiful Pics From Her Trip To India

In the second season of Bridgerton, the oldest brother Anthony is the protagonist of the show. His world turns upside down when the Sharma family sets foot in London. Simone Ashley plays Kate Sharma, Charithra Chandran plays her younger sister, Edwina, and Shelley Conn plays their mother, Mary. This family of women travel from India to participate in the new season.

The shooting for Bridgerton Season 3 in ongoing. The show is adapted from a romace book series that revolves around the Bridgerton family.