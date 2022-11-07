Bridgerton Star Charithra Chandan Shares Beautiful Pics From Her Trip To India
Bridgerton Season 2 was a raging success on Netflix.
Bridgerton star Charithra Chandan took to her Instagram to share her pictures from her latest trip to India. In the photos, Charithra is seen enjoying her trip to Tamil Nadu, enjoying several Indian delicacies and also visiting temples. The actor also was quick to include images of her family in the post.
The actor was introduced in the second season of Bridgerton as Edwina Sharma. The show is a raging success on Netflix.
In the second season of Bridgerton, the oldest brother Anthony is the protagonist of the show. His world turns upside down when the Sharma family sets foot in London. Simone Ashley plays Kate Sharma, Charithra Chandran plays her younger sister, Edwina, and Shelley Conn plays their mother, Mary. This family of women travel from India to participate in the new season.
The shooting for Bridgerton Season 3 in ongoing. The show is adapted from a romace book series that revolves around the Bridgerton family.
