'It Wasn't a Natural Death': Boney Kapoor Opens Up on Sridevi's Demise

In an interview with The New Indian, Boney said, “It was not a natural death; it was an accidental death. I had decided not to speak about it because I spoke about it for almost 24 or 48 hours together when I was being investigated and interrogated. In fact, the officers said we had to go through this because there was a lot of pressure from Indian media. And they discovered there was no foul play. I went through all the tests, including lie detector tests and all those things. And then, of course, the report which came clearly stated it was accidental.”

The filmmaker revealed that Sridevi was on a diet even before her death and added, “She often used to starve; she wanted to look good. She wanted to make sure she’s in good shape, so that on-screen, she looks good. From the time she was married to me, she had blackouts on a couple of occasions, and the doctor kept on saying she had a low BP issue.”

Boney also shared that Nagarjuna had reported a similar incident when the late English Vinglish actor was found fainted in the bathroom during a shoot. He shared, “It was unfortunate. Later when she passed away. Nagarjuna had come home to offer his condolences, and he told me that during one of her movies, she was again on a crash diet, and that’s how she fell in the bathroom and broke her teeth.”