HC Grants Sonu Sood Interim Protection in BMC Case

The Bombay High Court has adjourned the case of notice issued to actor Sonu Sood regarding illegal construction and granted him interim protection from any coercive action till 13 January.

Sonu Sood on 10 January filed an appeal against a civil court order issued in December which dismissed his challenge over a notice issued by the BMC for the demolition of allegedly illegal structural changes to a residential building in Mumbai. In his petition the actor said that the judge should have considered that the municipal body had "issued notice with mala fide intention".