'Anand' and 'Mere Apne' Actor Ramesh Deo Passes Away at 93

Veteran actor Ramesh Deo passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, he was 93. Deo is popular for his character roles in hits like Khilona, Aap Ki Kasam, Kora Kagaz and Rampur Ka Lakshman. According to a report in Indian Express, Deo passed away due to heart attack at 8.30pm at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

One of Deo's most popular roles was in the Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Anand directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Deo played Dr Prakash Kulkarni in the film along with his wife Seema Deo who played his better half on-screen also.