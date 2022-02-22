'I Never Wanted To Do The Same Things But I Couldn't Say No': Bobby Deol

When asked about how his family reacted to his role as a controversial guruji in Aashram, Bobby said, "I come from a family of actors. It was very difficult for my father (Dharmendra) and brother (Sunny Deol) to break free from the images they created on screen. My dad tried to play a negative character once, and it upset my grandmother. The public also, at that time, was fixated on an actor's image. But they are happy for me because they know I am consciously trying to do different stuff."

Bobby also opened up about a difficult phase in his life when he was struggling with his career and how he overcame those insecurities.

Watch the video for more.