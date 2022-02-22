'I Never Wanted To Do The Same Things But I Couldn't Say No': Bobby Deol
'Love Hostel' actor Bobby Deol reveals how he handled a difficult phase in his life.
Bobby Deol plays the antagonist in the movie Love Hostel, starring Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra. Speaking to The Quint about playing dark characters Bobby said, "I have been trying to do different kinds of characters to break away from my image. I have been a part of this industry for so many years, and I want to do roles that challenge me. Class of 83 and Aashram gave me those opportunities, and I want to get out of my comfort zone".
Bobby Deol also spoke about how OTT platforms have opened up avenues for actors.
"OTT platforms give a lot of liberty and freedom to creative minds. They have also given visibility to a lot of actors who are talented but do not get too many chances. I myself have watched many films and shows and enjoyed them".Bobby Deol, Actor
When asked about how his family reacted to his role as a controversial guruji in Aashram, Bobby said, "I come from a family of actors. It was very difficult for my father (Dharmendra) and brother (Sunny Deol) to break free from the images they created on screen. My dad tried to play a negative character once, and it upset my grandmother. The public also, at that time, was fixated on an actor's image. But they are happy for me because they know I am consciously trying to do different stuff."
Bobby also opened up about a difficult phase in his life when he was struggling with his career and how he overcame those insecurities.
Watch the video for more.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.