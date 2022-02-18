ADVERTISEMENT

'Very Excited': Bobby Deol on Trying Out a Different Role for 'Love Hostel'

Abira Dhar
90's heart-throb Bobby Deol is coming back on screen but not as a chocolate boy. He will be seen in ZEE5's Love Hostel alongside Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey in what is perhaps one of his darkest roles – an assassin called Dagar.

Ahead of the film's release, speaking to The Quint, in this latest episode of Itni Starry Baatein, the actor said he couldn't be more excited to try out different characters. He also shares the kind of response he got from his family, friends, and fans as he returns to the screen after a hiatus.

