Bipasha Basu, Daughter Devi Twin In Sarees as They Visit Durga Puja Pandal

Bipasha took to Instagram to share a video from the puja pandal.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, along with their daughter Devi, visited a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai on Sunday, 22 October. Bipasha took to Instagram to share a video from the mandap.

Bipasha chose a green silk saree for the outing, while Devi was dressed in a pink saree. Karan opted for a white kurta. In the video, Bipasha can be seen pointing to the idol and explaining to 11-month-old Devi what's happening around them.

