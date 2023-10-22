ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Sushmita Sen Attends Durga Pujo With Daughters; Performs Dhunuchi Dance

Sushmita Sen celebrated the seventh day of Navratri at a Durga Pandal in Mumbai.

Sushmita Sen celebrated Saptami (the seventh day of Navratri) with her daughters Alisah and Renee. The actor visited a Durga Pandal in Mumbai on 21 October to seek blessings from Goddess Durga.

Sushmita twinned with her daughters in traditional outfits. The actor wore a bright pink saree. Sushmita was also spotted performing the traditional Dhunuchi dance at the pandal along with other devotees.

